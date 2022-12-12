Ipex opens new distribution centre

Located in Middletown, Pennsylvania, the facility is Ipex's sixteenth investment in the past four years.

In what marks its sixteenth investment in the past four years, pipe and fittings maker Ipex is opening a new northeastern U.S. distribution centre (DC) in Middletown, Pa.

The new 250,000+ square-foot facility will cover an area currently serviced from Ipex’s DCs in Charlotte and Pineville, N.C., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Ontario.

“This DC is the newest in our multi-year strategy to expand our footprint in the United States,” Ipex CEO Alex Mestres said in a Dec. 12 news release. “Opening in the Northeast not only allows us to better serve customers in the region by having the products they want closer to them, but also creates more flexibility at our other DCs so we can continue to improve service levels for our customers in other regions.”

The new DC will incorporate scanning and material handling equipment, and pedestrian safety equipment. The new facility will also require the addition of 20 full-time employees with a projected opening in the spring of 2023. Ipex has already started hiring from the local area.

“This expansion is an important investment that complements Ipex’s other strategic investments, including [our] new state-of-the-art flagship molding facility in Pineville, North Carolina that is currently under construction,” the release said.

Future growth plans for Ipex in 2023 include additional DCs in the southern and western U.S., the company added.

Ipex, a subsidiary of Aliaxis SA of Brussels, makes fittings for plumbing, municipal, industrial and electrical uses thorgh injection molding and extrusion. The company has a molding plant in Pineville, N.C., and five molding plants in Canada.