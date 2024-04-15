Integrity Tool’s injection molding division bought by Century Mold

Integrity Injection Molding (IMM), the molding division of Oldcastle, Ont.-based moldmaker Integrity Tool & Mold, has been acquired by New York molder Century Mold Company Inc.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In an April 11 news release, Century Mold officials said the purchase strengthens its capabilities in precision, high-tonnage presses, “in response to rising North America demand for these capabilities.”

Located in Pulaski, Tenn., the acquired 75,000-square-foot IMM facility is purpose-built for up to 3,000-ton press capacity. “The facility’s modern infrastructure, skilled team, and significant expansion potential aligns with [our] strategic growth objectives including expanded capacity in the southeast, operational efficiency, and business segment diversification,” Century Mold officials said.

“The integration of IIM into Century Mold marks an important step in our expansion strategy,” said John Pinson, CEO of Century Mold. “The newly acquired facility will focus on increasing regional demand for high tonnage molding programs, allowing our existing Shelbyville, Tenn., facility to focus on precision molding work under 1,000 tons.”

The acquisition adds 75,000 square feet to CM’s operational space, Pinson added, complementing the recent expansion of its Middletown, Ohio facility.

“Integrating into Century Mold represents a new opportunity for the IMM team,” said IMM general manager Scott Rowdon. “This move allows us to leverage Century Mold’s resources and expertise to better serve our customers and achieve our goals in the injection molding sector.”