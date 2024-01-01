Insulation maker IKO to build new Ontario manufacturing facility

Located in Brantford, the extruded polystyrene insulation plant is expected to open in 2025.

IKO Industries Ltd., a global company in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry, has announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ontario.

The new $45-million site will manufacture extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation, will employ about 30 people in the Brantford area, and will serve IKO customers throughout Canada and the northeastern U.S.

In a statement, IKO officials said the company anticipates breaking ground on the project in 2024 and that the plant will be commissioned in 2025. IKO already operates polyISO manufacturing sites in Ontario, Alberta, and Maryland, but this XPS plant will be the first of its kind for the company.

“It’s an exciting project for us as we will be able to expand our product offerings in a new direction for our customers,” said Yekutiel Koschitzky, IKO’s XPS general manager and product innovation manager.

The announcement of the Brantford facility follows the company’s news of new facilities in South Carolina and Florida earlier this year.

“IKO continues to invest in its business and technology at a level that exceeds its competition, and we’re proud to continue to expand within Ontario as well,” Koschitzky continued. “The future for both IKO and the Canadian manufacturing sector is very bright.”

Founded in 1951, IKO has North American headquarters in Calgary, and European headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium. The company operates more than 35 manufacturing plants worldwide.