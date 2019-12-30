News

Injection molding machine maker Woojin has new Canadian representation

The Korean-based company is now being represented by Plastic Automation Engineering Inc. in all provinces except Quebec.

Print this page

December 30, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Toronto-based machinery sales firm Plastic Automation Engineering Inc. (PAE) is the new representative for Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd.’s injection molding machines in most of Canada.

PAE is now representing Korea-based Woojin in all Canadian provinces except Quebec.

Founded in 1985, Woojin is said to be Korea’s largest injection molding maker, producing about 2,700 machines a year. The company manufactures a wide range of hydraulic, all-electric, two-platen, and hybrid presses between 30 and 4,300 tons.

Nick Doiu

PAE was founded in 1990, and is headed by general manager Nick Doiu. The firm also employs Mihai (Michael) Nicula.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*