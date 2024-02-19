Ineos Styrolution appoints new authorized distributors for North America

The material supplier is making “a strategic shift” in its authorized distribution network for Canada and the U.S., effective April 1.

Chemical maker Ineos Styrolution has made “a strategic shift” in its authorized distribution network for Canada and the U.S., effective April 1, 2024.

As of April 1, the authorized distribution partners for Ineos’s styrenic materials in these two countries are:

Entec Polymers: Authorized for all product lines, excluding polystyrene (PS).

Formerra: Authorized for all product lines, excluding PS.

M. Holland Co.: Authorized for all product lines.

Nexeo Plastics: Authorized for PS.

“As the world’s leading supplier of styrenic materials, we are pleased to offer our distributors our high-performing portfolio of styrenic products with our high-level of service,” said Ricardo Cuetos, Ineos Styrolution vice president of sales management, Americas.

Headquartered in Germany, Ineos Styrolution is part of the Ineos Group, and provides styrenics materials for the automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, and toys/sports/leisure sectors.