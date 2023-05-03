Industry partners and Nova establish BOPE-HD film supply to create fully recyclable packaging

Polyethylene supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. says it has reached “a significant milestone” in the global availability of biaxially oriented high-density polyethylene (BOPE-HD) film.

Utilizing Nova’s resin, biaxial film manufacturers across the world have successfully produced BOPE-HD film on commercial tenter frame lines, Nova officials said in a May 1 news release. Nova describes BOPE-HD film as a fully recyclable alternative to traditional, non-recyclable, mixed material films for flexible packaging.

Calgary-based Nova announced the availability of its Surpass TX150-A resin in 2020 as the world’s first BOPE-HD resin specifically designed to run in the tenter frame process, for the production of BOPE-HD film. Strategic relationships were formed between biaxial film manufacturers and Nova, to deliver the BOPE-HD films to market, and meet the growing global demand for fully recyclable packaging. The collaborators include Inteplast (U.S.), JK Materials (South Korea), Oben Group (Ecuador), and Polivouga (Portugal).

Achieving a fully recyclable, lightweight, and flexible package using BOPE-HD required focused innovation and collaboration. “Producing BOPE-HD film was not a simple process,” said Inteplast’s director of R&D and technology Rafael Bayona shared. “This was a major transformation that demanded persistence and dedication, and we are confident in our ability to reliably produce BOPE-HD film. The collaboration and feedback we have received from our customers has been a key factor for our success.”

Nova says that BOPE-HD films are well-suited for various applications such as meat and poultry, cheese, seafood, snack food, carton liners, baked goods, fresh produce, frozen foods, deli bags, and more. Aurum Process Technology, a packaging company in Spain, leveraged BOPE-HD to enhance its aseptic industrial cooking and packaging method, T-Sensation process technology. “This effort resulted in finished particulate food, ready meals, and pet food in fully recyclable, mono-material packaging,” Nova said.

Brückner Maschinenbau (Brückner), a leading supplier of production lines for manufacturing biaxially stretched films, has been instrumental in bringing the supply of BOPE-HD online, Nova said. Brückner has sold 18 BOPE/BOPP hybrid lines worldwide, with nine lines already in operation. These lines allow for additional capacity, which is key to the continued development and production of BOPE-HD solutions.

Utilizing one of the Brückner lines currently is film manufacturer Polivouga. “Understanding the positive impact of these fully recyclable films on our industry and the environment is precisely why we have invested in a hybrid line that can satisfy the demand for BOPE-HD film,” said Diogo Barros, technical service and development manager from Polivouga.

Packaging equipment suppliers, such as Effytec, which supply horizontal form-fill seal manufacturing equipment also support the adoption of fully recyclable films containing BOPE-HD by providing packaging solutions to companies like Aurum.

“The successful launch of these films relied on the collaborative efforts of all the players involved in bringing mono-material packaging to the consumer and store shelves, including equipment manufacturers, film converters, and product packagers,” said Owen Lightbody, Nova’s team leader, application development.