Industrial measurement technology supplier East Coast Metrology expands to Canada

Industrial measurement technology supplier East Coast Metrology, also known as ECM Global Measurement Solutions, is moving into Canada through a partnership with Precitech Metrology.

Precitech, a 3D metrology and precision alignment company based in Montreal, supplies rental laser trackers and arms as well as inspection and alignment services.

In collaboration with Precitech, ECM is now able to offer customers in Canada an ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited Calibration Certification for all portable new or pre-owned measuring instruments including laser trackers, laser scanners, and portable CMM arms.

“Over the years we have developed a strong working relationship with Precitech Metrology, and we are excited to advance this to the next level,” said ECM CEO Gary Confalone. “Precitech will be instrumental in our continued expansion of service offerings throughout North America.”

In a related development, ECM has also launched a dedicated Canadian website focused on portable measuring equipment calibrations, at https://EastCoastMetrology.ca.

“We are excited to be offering our customers certified laser tracker, laser scanner and portable arm calibrations in Canada,” said Precitech president Paolo Miele. “We also look forward to future collaborations aimed at improving our customers’ efficiencies.”

ECM is a Massachusetts-based firm with facilities in Detroit, Boston and California.