Husky wins Plastics Industry Association Bioplastics Innovation Award

A hot runner melt system from Husky Technologies has won the Plastics Industry Association’s 2023 Innovation in Bioplastics Award.

Husky won the award for their UltraMelt system, which the Bolton, Ont.-based firm says was engineered for the injection molding of bioresins, which “present unique challenges”.

According to Husky, UltraMelt specifically addresses these challenges with non-reactive surfaces and stainless-steel components to preserve the sensitive chemistry of bioresin materials and minimize degradation. UltraMelt was introduced to the marketplace in 2022.

“This is the first time [we have] awarded an equipment company and their original technology for using more bioplastics, and I congratulate Husky on this achievement,” the Plastics Industry Association’s vice president of sustainability Patrick Krieger said. “Equipment design is complex and takes significant investment. The time and resources Husky spent on this technology speaks to the importance and potential of bioplastics in the plastics industry.”

A formal presentation of the Bioplastics Innovation Award will be made on the Sustainability Stage at NPE2024 , which will take place from May 6-10, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.