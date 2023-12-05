Canadian Plastics

Husky opens new service centre

Canadian Plastics   

Canadian Plastics Plastics Processes

The facility in Jeffersonville, Ind., will be able to offer a wider selection of parts and other products.

Husky held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its new service centre in Jeffersonville, Ind., on Nov. 30. Photo Credit: Husky Technologies

Husky Technologies cut the ribbon to open its new service centre in Jeffersonville, Ind., on Nov. 30.

“Our new, state-of-the-art facility in Jeffersonville is more than just a building; it’s a testament to our seven decades of commitment to providing unparalleled service to our customers,” said Tony Black, Husky’s president of service. “With its cutting-edge operational capabilities, this service centre represents our vision for the future. It sets a new standard in service delivery, offers a comprehensive range of readily available OEM parts, and reaffirms our commitment to our customers in the Americas region.”

Leveraging Husky’s relationship with third-party logistics operator Neovia Logistics, the new service centre includes features such as enhanced warehousing equipment, innovative processes and a redesigned packaging area. Husky officials said the centre’s advanced inventory optimization technology secures a wider selection of available parts, parts kits, upgrade, and modernization solutions.

“We are thrilled to build upon our long-standing relationship with Husky at this remarkable service center,” said Neovia CEO Michael Fahy. “Neovia’s focus on operational excellence and continuous improvement complement Husky’s commitment to innovation and top-tier customer service. We are confident that our partnership will continue its positive trajectory.”

Advertisement

Bolton, Ont.-based Husky is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The company manufactures injection molding machines, hot runner systems, and molds.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Husky to close UK technical centre
Davis-Standard opens spare parts, service centre in China
Sepro UK turns 30, opens expanded robot sales and service centre
Ipex opens new Pennsylvania distribution centre