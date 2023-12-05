Husky opens new service centre

The facility in Jeffersonville, Ind., will be able to offer a wider selection of parts and other products.

Husky Technologies cut the ribbon to open its new service centre in Jeffersonville, Ind., on Nov. 30.

“Our new, state-of-the-art facility in Jeffersonville is more than just a building; it’s a testament to our seven decades of commitment to providing unparalleled service to our customers,” said Tony Black, Husky’s president of service. “With its cutting-edge operational capabilities, this service centre represents our vision for the future. It sets a new standard in service delivery, offers a comprehensive range of readily available OEM parts, and reaffirms our commitment to our customers in the Americas region.”

Leveraging Husky’s relationship with third-party logistics operator Neovia Logistics, the new service centre includes features such as enhanced warehousing equipment, innovative processes and a redesigned packaging area. Husky officials said the centre’s advanced inventory optimization technology secures a wider selection of available parts, parts kits, upgrade, and modernization solutions.

“We are thrilled to build upon our long-standing relationship with Husky at this remarkable service center,” said Neovia CEO Michael Fahy. “Neovia’s focus on operational excellence and continuous improvement complement Husky’s commitment to innovation and top-tier customer service. We are confident that our partnership will continue its positive trajectory.”

Bolton, Ont.-based Husky is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The company manufactures injection molding machines, hot runner systems, and molds.