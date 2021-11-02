Husky making Advantage+EliteTM monitoring technology standard on all PET and closure systems

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. is now including its Advantage+EliteTM predictive monitoring solution as a standard feature on all PET and closure systems, and is reinforcing the move by opening a number of Advantage+EliteTM monitoring centres around the world.

“The Advantage+EliteTM combines the industry’s best processing analytics and service expertise to provide unrivalled assurance while delivering unmatched certainty, support and return on our customers’ investments,” said Robert Domodossola, Husky’s president of rigid packaging, said in a Nov. 2 news release.

Husky is headquartered in Bolton, Ont.

Introduced in early 2020, Advantage+EliteTM monitors systems within customers’ production facilities in real-time, Husky said, while proactively engaging to ensure and maintain the lowest total cost to produce. “Using remotely connected technology and proprietary dashboards within a closed-loop reporting platform, [we] continuously monitor and analyze a set of leading system variables to anticipate, recognize and rectify potential issues before they impact productivity or part quality,” the company said. “In addition, this functionality reduces the variability risk associated with running higher levels of post-consumer-resin (PCR), accelerating the shift to manufacture more circular, sustainable packaging with increased percentages of recycled material.”

To reinforce its capabilities with Advantage+EliteTM, Husky has established a total of six monitoring centres, including those running out of its headquarter facilities in Canada and China, as well as active centres operating in Mexico, Brazil, and Japan. The most recent Advantage+EliteTM monitoring centre was opened in Luxembourg in September 2021.