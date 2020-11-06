Husky introduces mid-volume PET preform system

A new NexPET system from Husky Injection Molding Systems is described by the company as a game-changing mid-volume PET preform molding solution that can help producers introduce multiple new applications into the market quickly and cost effectively.

The preform system benefits both established companies producing niche brands or smaller-run SKUs as well as emerging producers seeking a fast, low-risk entry into markets, officials with Bolton, Ont.-based Husky said in a statement. It also allows manufacturers to respond nimbly to shifting market trends, such as greater consumer demand for personalized products. COVID-19 has amplified this trend globally, said Robert Domodossola, president of Husky’s rigid packaging division. The pandemic has forced many producers to “rapidly adapt operations to scale up new applications like hand sanitizer, disinfectant, and other health, personal care, or cleaning related products,” said Domodossola.

The NexPET system can run up to a 48-cavity mold and is equipped with a number of productivity-enhancing features. According to Husky, advantages include: