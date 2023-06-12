Husky installs first integrated IM system for blood collection tube production in India

The new installation is at the facilities of CML Biotech Ltd., one of the largest BCT manufacturers in the country.

Husky Technologies has installed what’s it’s calling the first integrated injection molding system for blood collection tube (BCT) production in India.

This new installation is at the facilities of CML Biotech Ltd., said to be one of the largest BCT manufacturers in the country. According to Husky, CML Biotech has an annual output of 120 million vacuum blood collection tubes and 100 million non-vacuum blood collection tubes, catering to both the local market and exports to over 50 countries.

“Based on the manufacturing challenges identified by CML Biotech, [we] recommended the Ichor injection molding system…which will enable CML to improve part quality, weight variations, cycle times, and overall efficiency of the BCT production process,” officials with Bolton, Ont.-based Husky said.

Husky says the Ichor system is the first of its kind in the medical injection molding industry in India. It will be monitored in real-time through Advantage+Elite, Husky’s proactive, predictive, and transparent monitoring solution. “This will ensure that the performance of the system is fully optimized, and any potential issues are detected before they impact production,” Husky said.

Husky’s Ichor brand – which includes the press, hot runners and mold, robot, auxiliaries, and remote monitoring system – is designed for productivity and long mold life, and can produce high-quality, precise parts, with minimal waste and variability, Husky said. Husky can supply them with either 48 or 72 cavities.