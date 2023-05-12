Husky marks expansion in India with ceremonies at Chennai facilities

Bolton, Ont.-based Husky Technologies marked the next phase of expansion to its India facilities with recent ceremonies at their new offices and existing Chennai campus.

The events were hosted by local leaders in the region, as well as senior executive, Robert Domodossola, president of Husky’s rigid packaging business.

“This celebration reaffirms our commitment to the strong relationships we’ve been building with our customers in this region since 1999,” Domodossola said in a May 12 news release.

Husky’s 2023 expansion plan in Chennai includes adding additional capacity and capability for manufacturing hot runners, installing the first ICHOR integrated medical injection molding system that produces blood collection tubes locally, and the addition of an Advantage+Elite monitoring centre to monitor existing customers. Husky is also expanding its local OEM parts inventory and service technician team throughout the country.

“As we approach 25 years of serving customers in India, our goal is to continue developing and delivering the right mix of innovative technologies, solutions and services that enable all regional producers to meet current trends in increasingly responsive, adaptable and diverse ways,” said Wassim Labban, Husky’s vice president of rigid packaging for EEMEIA, SEA and ANZ.

According to Husky, it sold its first PET system into India in 1999, and it now has more than 250 systems running in the field, and delivery of more than 500 hot runners per year.