Husky, Chem-Trend partner to improve colour changes

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. is collaborating with purging compound supplier Chem-Trend on a system solution that aims to create repeatability during the colour change process to offer a faster, more accurate, and optimized approach for operators.

In a June 2 news release, officials with Bolton, Ont.-based Husky say the companies have devised a new guided procedure made easily accessible to operators within the Husky Altanium Mold Controller operator interface. “The instructions outline a simple, yet highly effective approach to setting up and performing the colour change process explicitly for molds with hot runner systems,” they said.

The joint approach is based on the process for using Chem-Trend’s Ultra Purge brand of purge compounds, which is designed specifically to reduce colour-change time and carbon formation in hot runner systems.

“Fast and effective color change processes are essential for our customers, and we are continuing to see an upward trend in colour change applications,” said Mike Ellis, global business manager for Husky Hot Runners and Controllers division. “Our collaboration with Chem-Trend and the integration with our Altanium Mold Controllers addresses this critical market requirement and enables our customers to achieve more efficient and effective color change performance.”

Together, Chem-Trend and Husky aim to significantly enhance their customers’ operational margins by increasing equipment and labor uptime. Husky officials said that trial results showed up to an 85 per cent reduction in scrap and an 80 per cent increase in mold cleaning efficiency when following the recommended process.

“We know a lot is at stake for processors if the right purge compound and process are not used in color changeovers amounting to significant time and cost,” said Graziano Pestarino, global account manager for thermoplastics solutions at Chem-Trend, which is based in Howell, Mich. “By combining our years of expertise in the field and our latest advancements in purging technology with that of Husky, one of the leading producers of hot runner systems in the industry, plastics manufacturers stand to reap immense benefits of productivity and control previously unachievable.”

Details of the new approach are available in a flyer available for download at this link.