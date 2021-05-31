Humber College expanding the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology

With help from the Ontario government, Toronto’s Humber College is expanding the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology to help address the increasing demand for apprenticeship and trades training.

Construction on the $9.5-million expansion will start this fall, and is scheduled to be completed over the next three years.

Humber will receive more than $1 million in funding annually for three years from Ontario’s Apprenticeship Capital Grant (ACG) to support the project. In addition, the college will be contributing approximately $2.16 million per year.

The planned 16,620-square-foot addition to the centre will allow the college to:

