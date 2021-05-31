Humber College expanding the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology
The $9.5-million expansion aims to help address the skills shortage.
May 31, 2021
With help from the Ontario government, Toronto’s Humber College is expanding the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology to help address the increasing demand for apprenticeship and trades training.
Construction on the $9.5-million expansion will start this fall, and is scheduled to be completed over the next three years.
Humber will receive more than $1 million in funding annually for three years from Ontario’s Apprenticeship Capital Grant (ACG) to support the project. In addition, the college will be contributing approximately $2.16 million per year.
The planned 16,620-square-foot addition to the centre will allow the college to:
- Increase the number of skilled trades training opportunities for pre-apprentices, apprentices and post-secondary learners by approximately 500 students
- Add additional trades to Humber’s portfolio in the construction, industrial and service sectors
- Add to and improve existing facilities located at 110 Carrier Dr., improving efficiency in space utilization and training effectiveness
- Offer students more choices when it comes to the learning style
- Explore and implement alternative methods of course delivery: e.g., online and in-person learning and the use of virtual and augmented reality will provide students with multiple choices to support their learning style
- Create multi-purpose labs/classrooms facilitating better delivery of hands-on and theoretical learning
- Improve access to in-class training, including removing accessibility barriers and addressing gender equity.
