Heartland names former Nova leader Todd Karran as CEO of petrochemicals

Calgary-based Heartland Polymers has named former Nova Chemicals Corp. CEO Todd Karran as its new CEO of petrochemicals.

Karran, who has 35 years of industry experience, served as Calgary-based Nova’s CEO from 2015 to 2020. Prior to that, he was Nova’s chief financial officer from 2009 to 2016.

During his time at Nova, the company expanded its Corunna cracker in Ontario, built a second Advanced SCLAIRTECH technology facility in Ontario, and constructed a new polyethylene plant in Joffre, Alberta.

Earlier this month, Heartland began production at its new polypropylene (PP) plant in Strathcona County, Alberta. Heartland Polymers will initially produce homopolymers with plans to add random copolymers in 2023. Once commercial production is underway, Heartland is expected to produce 525,000 tonnes of PP annually.

“I am amazed by the state-of-the-art design of the [Heartland Polymers] complex and all of the forethought that went into the plant, there is nothing like it out there and I am very excited to be a part of the continued success,” Karran said in a statement. “My goal is to bring my experience and mentorship to Heartland Polymers. I see it as a chance to help Alberta, help Canada.”