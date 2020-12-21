Happy Holidays from Canadian Plastics
December 21, 2020 Canadian Plastics
The Dec. 22 enewsletter will be our final enewsletter of 2020. The Canadian Plastics website will continue to report on news stories over the holidays as they happen, so check back for the latest industry developments.
On behalf of the Canadian Plastics staff, we hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday!
Thanks very much for reading, and we look forward to seeing you – and serving our industry – in 2021.
