Half of Canadian workers plan to job-hunt in 2023, survey says

Half of Canadian workers plan to look for a new job in 2023, a nearly twofold increase from just a year ago, according to a new poll by recruitment firm Robert Half.

According to the company’s biannual Job Optimism Survey of more than 1,100 professionals in Canada, 50 per cent of respondents said they planned to search for a new job in the next six months, which is up from 31 per cent six months ago.

Those most likely to make a career move in early 2023 are: Gen Z and Millennials (56 per cent), technology professionals (57 per cent), employees who have been with their company for two to four years (61 per cent), and working parents (55 per cent).

The top reasons for searching for a new job include a higher salary, better benefits and perks, more advancement opportunities, and greater flexibility to choose when and where they work.

The survey also found that nearly three in 10 professionals would consider quitting their job to pursue a full-time contracting career.

“Many Canadian workers continue to have confidence in the job market despite news of layoffs and a slowdown in hiring,” said David King, senior managing director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. “Professionals with in-demand skills know they have leverage given the talent shortage, and are open to new opportunities that offer more fulfilling work, a higher salary, and improved perks and benefits.”

Employers looking to land top talent this year should refine and streamline their hiring processes and showcase their company culture, Robert Half said.

When applying for positions, the top turn-offs for potential candidates include unclear or unreasonable job responsibilities, poor communication with the hiring manager, and misalignment with the company culture and values.

“While we don’t know what the future holds as the labour market continues to evolve, prioritizing employee well-being, engagement and recognition will always be critical to attracting and retaining valued talent,” King said.

The independent online survey was conducted Oct. 17 to Nov. 7 and included more than 1,100 workers from multiple sectors including finance, technology, marketing and human resources, Robert Half said.