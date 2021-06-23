GreenMantra Technologies expands recycling agreement with Crayola

Canadian recycling technology developer GreenMantra Technologies is expanding its relationship with art tools and toy supplier Crayola by now using Crayola’s discarded plastic feedstock for recycling into specialty polymers.

“Mixed plastic marker streams present challenges for traditional mechanical recycling, but they are a natural fit for [our] advanced recycling technology,” officials with Brantford, Ont.-based GreenMantra said in a news release. “[We] will now recycle both pre- and post-consumer plastic markers from across all of North America, expanding our feedstock stream for producing our specialty polymer additives.”

The discarded plastic markers can be turned into high-value polymers that can then be used in the production of industrial products to enhance critical infrastructure applications (things like asphalt roads, roofing products, and plastic drainage pipes), while also enabling increased use of recycled content in those applications, the company said.

Easton, Pa.-based Crayola recently implemented 100 per cent renewable energy for its U.S. manufacturing operations, and has partnered with GreenMantra since 2014 through its ColorCycle Program, which enhances product circularity for Crayola’s line of markers.