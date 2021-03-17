GreenMantra Technologies announces exclusive distribution deal with Harke Group

Canadian recycling technology developer GreenMantra Technologies is partnering with international chemical and plastics distributor Harke Group to distribute GreenMantra’s products in Europe and the UK.

This exclusive distribution partnership comes after the EU adopted its Circular Economy Action Plan, which targets the entire lifecycle of products to ensure that sustainable products become the norm in the EU.

A key tenet of the plan is for producers to incorporate as much recycled material as possible, replacing prime material while reducing or eliminating single-use plastics, and Brantford, Ont.-based GreenMantra says that it sees an opportunity for its advanced recycling technology, which creates unique specialty polymers and synthetic waxes from discarded plastics.

“This EU mandate for a circular economy strongly aligns with [our] mission to upcycle discarded plastics into higher value polymers that improve performance,” officials with GreenMantra said in a March 16 news release. “[Our] materials are used in a diverse range of industrial applications including plastic compounds, extruded and injection molding parts, and asphalt roofing products. In each application, the additives enhance manufacturing efficiency and allow manufacturers to greatly increase the recycled content of their end products without sacrificing performance or profitability.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Harke to introduce our sustainable specialty polymers and synthetic waxes to the European market,” said GreenMantra CEO Jodie Morgan. “This partnership enables GreenMantra to strengthen our global presence and expand our ability to divert plastics from our landfills and oceans.”

Headquartered in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, Harke Group was founded in 1965 and distributes chemicals and plastics throughout Europe and Asia.

GreenMantra is a clean technology company that produces value-added synthetic waxes and specialty polymers from post-consumer and post-industrial recycled plastics.