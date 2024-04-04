GreenMantra reports on business growth

Chemical recycling firm GreenMantra Technologies Ltd. says it’s experiencing “strong growth and ongoing capital investments,” driven by high demand for its Ceranovus portfolio of sustainable additives.

The Brantford, Ont.-based company, which develops additives produced from waste plastic via its molecular recycling high-yield process, says its technologies are effective in boosting the performance and operational efficiency of both virgin resins and those containing post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

“The last five years have seen a sharp uptick in molecular recycling as customers seek new solutions to increase the sustainability of their brands and products,” said GreenMantra president Domenic Di Mondo. “We leverage molecular recycling for a specific purpose: making sustainable additives that offset and outperform fossil-based equivalents. These additives allow manufacturers to increase the sustainability of their formulations and incorporate more recycled content without compromising on performance and processability. Customers in industries such as building, infrastructure and agricultural are enthusiastically adopting our additives. To meet this demand, we are continuing to invest in growth in North America.”

In the last two years, GreenMantra has reinvested capital in its manufacturing facility in Brantford to increase capacity of existing production lines by approximately 50 per cent, Di Mondo said, and the company is continuing to pursue investment in new capacity to support growth and demand.

Molecular recycling can serve as an important new tool in the drive toward zero-waste plastic, GreenMantra officials said. “By using polymer streams diverted from our environment that would otherwise become waste, molecular recycling complements and amplifies the value of existing mechanical recycling infrastructure,” said Ben Scott, GreenMantra’s director of research and innovation. “Importantly, molecular recycling can help to increase persistently low recycling rates in the United States.”

The company’s Ceranovus specialty polypropylene and polyethylene additives act as melt flow modifiers in plastic applications to increase operational efficiency, boost productivity using less energy, and enable larger amounts of recycled content to be incorporated into plastic parts. Target applications include agricultural drainage pipe, conduit, plastic lumber and decking, crates, and pallets.