Gracious Living buys injection molding plant in Kentucky

The purchase marks the Ontario-based molder's expansion into the U.S.

In a move that marks its entrance into the U.S. market, Canadian proprietary and contract molder Gracious Living Corp. (GL) has acquired an active injection molding operation in Morgantown, Kentucky.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, and neither has the company name of the operation.

In a statement, officials with Vaughan, Ont.-based GL said the operation includes a 160,000-square-foot facility on 12 acres located approximately one hour north of the Nashville metropolitan area.

The facility is equipped with large tonnage molding machines (up to 3000 tons) servicing the expanding automotive sector. Plans are currently in development to upgrade the existing facility and add additional equipment to support automotive growth, which GL says will diversify its product offering through branded and custom engineered products within the consumer, construction, recreational and appliance industries.

Once at full capacity, GL says it expects to add 150 full-time jobs at the plant. “This acquisition is a key component of our U.S. expansion strategy and product diversification plans,” said Vito Galloro, GL’s founder and executive vice president.

Established in 1989, GL has over 135 injection molding and profile extrusion machines vertically integrated with extensive recycling and material compounding capabilities, including an ISO 17000 compliant laboratory. Proprietary products include plastic patio furniture, resin shelving, and houseware items which are sold to major retailers across North America. Services provided to contract customers include product development, injection molding, profile extrusion, assemblies, warehousing, and distribution.