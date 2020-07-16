Good Natured Products launches plant-based flexible packaging products

Vancouver-based bioplastics supplier Good Natured Products Inc. has expanded its product line to include pallet stretch wrap made from 51 per cent plant-based flexible film.

Good Natured has customized and sourced plant-based machine and hand pallet stretch wrap in a range of the most popular gauges for the North American market. These products are made from 51% plant-based materials derived from rapidly renewable sugarcane and are chemically equivalent to conventional #4 LDPE to make the transition for businesses as seamless as possible.

The global stretch and shrink film market, including pallet stretch wrap, is expected to grow by US$4.91 billion and at a CAGR of six per cent from 2019 to 2023, the company noted in a July 16 press release. The food and beverage sector is one of the key drivers behind this growth, and preference for eco-friendly, bioplastic materials is creating a unique market opportunity for expansion.

“With our growing list of food producers and supply chain providers as customers, pallet stretch wrap is a natural addition to our product assortment that lets them extend their environmental commitment from the products they produce, to how they’re packaged and now all the way to how they’re shipped and stored,” said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Good Natured. “As part of our approach to offer our customers the widest assortment of eco-friendly products and packaging, we look globally for the latest sustainable materials and design innovations and then turn those into the products and packaging they’re using in their everyday operations.”