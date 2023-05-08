Good Natured Products launches new plant-based microwavable take-out containers

The containers are free of chemicals like BPAs and phthalates, leak-resistant, and easily stackable for efficient transport.

Vancouver-based bioplastics maker Good Natured Products Inc. is launching the first Compost Manufacturing Alliance (CMA)-certified, high-clarity take-out containers that are heat-resistant, made with 97 per cent plant-based materials.

Branded as the “GoodToGo” microwavable collection, the containers were developed over the last seven years using the Good Natured’s proprietary biotech innovation. CMA provides industrial composting facilities with an acceptance standard for compostables by performing field disintegration testing, and also provides technical support for meeting ASTM D6400 and D6868 requirements.

According to Good Natured, the new collection consists of 16 ounce- and 24 ounce-sized containers in Stone, Mist, and Dusk colours, available for purchase online in Canada and the U.S. on the company webstie and also on Amazon.

“Coming off the heels of the White House’s National Biostrategy announcement, which established a bold new goal to replace 90 per cent of today’s petrochemical plastics with those that are biobased, GoodToGo was created for businesses and consumers looking for to-go packaging that addresses both environmental and health concerns,” officials with Good Natured said.

The containers are free of chemicals like BPAs and phthalates, leak-resistant, and easily stackable for efficient transport, the company said. “They’re also made from renewable materials that can be commercially composted at the end of their useful life, along with any residual food materials left inside, which is a common challenge for other types of food packaging that claim to be recyclable,” the company said.