Good Natured Products expands its line of plant-based kitchen products

In a move that signals its diversification into a broad range of plant-based materials including fiber and flexible film, Vancouver-based biopolymer producer Good Natured Products Inc. has launched its plant-based bin bags, zipper bags, and retail-packed compostable tableware.

Designed to replace petroleum-based trash liners, the bin bags are made of USDA Certified bio-based low density polyethylene (LDPE) that’s manufactured with annually renewable sugarcane; the zipper bags are made of bio-LDPE offering the same strength and durability of traditional brand-name zipper bags and contain no harmful chemicals; and the compostable tableware – which includes plates, bowls, hot cups and cutlery – are made from tree-free fiber, heat-resistant Polylactic acid (PLA) and SFI paperboard, and is certified compostable, 97 per cent plant-based and can withstand multiple runs through the dishwasher.

“We are laser focused on our promise to make it easy and affordable for our retailers and their customers to switch to plant-based products,” said Paul Antoniadis, chair and CEO of Good Natured. “By growing our assortment and offering of affordable plant-based options, we’re providing a strong incentive and opportunity for our retail partners to make a collective positive environmental impact that also makes sense for their business.”

Founded in 2006 and formerly known as Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc., Good Natured is a plant-based products and packaging company that designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications. The company changed its name to Good Natured Products in 2017.