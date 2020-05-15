Good Natured Products completes acquisition of Shepherd Thermoforming

May 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Bio-based plastic packaging supplier Good Natured Products Inc. has completed its $9.5-million acquisition of Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging Inc.

The purchase was first announced in March.

“We’re very pleased to announce the completion of this acquisition, and welcome everyone at Shepherd,” said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Good Natured Products, which is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. “Shepherd grows our customer base with an addition of over 75 customers, our capabilities, and our market reach into Eastern Canada and the Northeast United States.”

The acquisition includes all of Shepherd’s assets, including machinery, molds, and a 42,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Brampton, Ont.

Headquartered in Brampton, Shepherd designs custom packaging including engineering, mold production, and final product manufacturing for both thin-gauge and heavy-gauge applications. Their customers include several Fortune 500 companies located throughout Eastern Canada and the Northeast U.S. Shepherd operates six different thermoforming lines as well as two CNC machines at its design, mold manufacturing, testing, and manufacturing facility.

Founded in 2006 and formerly known as Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc., Good Natured Products is a plant-based products and packaging company that designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications. The company changed its name to Good Natured Products in 2017.