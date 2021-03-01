GN Thermoforming bought by Brown Machine Group

Nova Scotia-based plastics processing machinery maker GN Thermoforming Equipment has been acquired by Brown Machine Group (BMG), a thermoforming machinery, tooling, and automation systems maker headquartered in Beaverton, Mich.

BMG purchased 100 per cent of the GN stock, company officials said in a March 1 news release.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Based in Chester, N.S., GN is a designer and manufacturer of thermoforming equipment, primarily for the food packaging industry. The company also has an office in the Czech Republic and many agents operating worldwide.

In its news release, BMG said that the acquisition “significantly expands [its] thermoforming product offering and provides greater access to global customers in the food packaging industry.”

“GN’s machines are adept at quick change-overs and have an outstanding reputation for quality and generating strong ROIs for customers,” the statement added.

“BMG’s proven expertise in growth through acquisition is an exciting and significant step for GN Thermoforming Equipment and our employees,” GN president Jerome Romkey said in the release. “Bringing our core technology, equipment and service offerings together, while expanding the overall scope of our customer base, is the next logical step for both companies.”

GN will continue to operate and manufacture under its current name within BMG and remain headquartered in Chester.