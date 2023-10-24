Globeius to distribute Mouldpro’s Flosense mold monitoring system

Machinery and equipment distributor Globeius Inc. is now supplying Mouldpro’s Flosense 1.0 flexible flow monitoring system in North America.

Flosense 1.0 uses sensors to measure the differences in input and output temperatures (Delta T) and pressures (Delta P) as well as total flow rate through the system. It alerts technicians in real time about the stability of the process and any potential issues, such as waterline blockages or leaks, and heater or cooler malfunctions.

“Quick and easy to setup, molders can install the sensors in various locations within the cooling circuit, including at the main water supply, the mold heater, within critical cooling channels or in distribution manifolds,” Globeius officials said. “Also, the remote display can be mounted wherever convenient.”

Globeius Inc is a third-generation family business based in Miami, Fla. In addition to blow molding machinery and equipment, its product line includes water hoses and manifolds, EOAT and maintenance supplies, conveyors, granulators, and heavy-duty mold racks.