Gerber and Terracycle partner to launch recycling program throughout Canada

Baby food and baby products maker Gerber has announced a new partnership with international recycler TerraCycle to recover hard-to-recycle baby food packaging on a national scale throughout Canada.

Parents are invited to sign up on the Gerber Recycling Program page at terracycle.com and mail in baby food packaging that’s currently not municipally recyclable, including flexible plastic bags, pouches and inner bags, using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned, melted down and then remolded to make new products.

The Gerber Recycling Program is free and open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization nationwide. As an added incentive, for every pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle through the Gerber Recycling Program, registered participants can earn one-dollar to donate to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

Gerber is a subsidiary of Nestlé. These efforts on sustainable packaging build on more than a decade of progress and investment to achieve Nestlé Canada’s ambitious sustainability goals to make 100 per cent of its packaging reusable or recyclable by 2025.