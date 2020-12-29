Gendon Polymer Services adds French language section to its website

In a move designed to position it for growth in Francophone Canada, Ontario-based specialty compounder Gendon Polymer Services Inc. has added a French language version to its website.

“We want to develop, supply, and sell specialty compounds into the molding, thermoforming, extrusion, and other plastics processing industries in Quebec, New Brunswick, and other parts of Canada,” said John Pruett, Gendon’s director of sales and marketing.

The new French language section of Gendon’s website is at this link.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Bolton, Ont., Gendon manufactures thermoplastics and thermoset-based materials used in the wire and cable, military, transit, communications, power and utility, renewable energy, oil and gas, building and construction, and industrial markets. The company’s product lines include the Genflam, Genfil, and GenNex brands.