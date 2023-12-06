Dates for three future NPE shows announced

NPE2027, NPE2030, and NPE2033 will all be held in May of their respective years at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The dates for three upcoming cycles of the NPE global plastics trade show have been announced.

As announced on Dec. 6 by the Plastics Industry Association, NPE2027, NPE2030, and NPE2033 will all be held in May of their respective years at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla.

The specific dates for the show are:

NPE2027: May 3 – 7, 2027

NPE2030: May 6 – 10, 2030

NPE2033: May 2 – 6, 2033

“As we look forward and prepare for NPE2024, we want our members, exhibitors, attendees and stakeholders to know that we’re committed to planning for the future of this show and an exceptional quality experience,” said the association’s senior director of trade show operations Maureen Cudahy Cameron. “The industry’s future is bright, and we’re looking forward to hosting more bold leaders, creative thinkers, and visionaries from every industry in the world at future NPE shows for years to come.”

The upcoming NPE2024 event will run from May 6 – 10 at the OCCC. Registration prices for NPE2024 increase Friday, Dec. 15, the Plastics Industry Association noted.