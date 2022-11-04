Toronto-based EPS maker Amvic acquired by Foam Holdings

Foam Holdings has also bought Concrete Block Insulating Systems Inc., a maker of EPS preformed concrete block systems and insulated containers headquartered in Brookfield, Mass.

Foam Holdings Inc., which makes and distributes EPS, expanded polypropylene, and Arcel brand foam products, has made two new acquisitions, one of which involves Toronto-based Amvic Inc., a manufacturer of expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated concrete forms and construction and insulation products.

Amvic also has a plant in Calgary.

The other purchase is Concrete Block Insulating Systems Inc. (CBIS), a maker of EPS preformed concrete block systems and insulated containers headquartered in Brookfield, Mass.

The financial terms of the deals have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1997, supplies insulated concrete forms, radiant heat flooring insulation, and other insulation products for the building envelope industry, as well as geofoam used in the residential and commercial construction and infrastructure markets.

Founded in 1975, CBIS manufactures EPS preformed concrete block insulation systems and insulated containers used for insulation purposes.

Foam Holdings is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and is owned by private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital L.P.