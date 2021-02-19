Flexographic printing machine maker SOMA names DTM Flexo Services as Canadian sales agent

SOMA, a Czech Republic-based producer of flexographic printing presses, plate mounters, and slitter rewinders, has named DTM Flexo Services (DTM) as its sales agent in Canada. DTM will represent the company’s entire range of equipment to the Canadian market.

Headquartered in Stoney Creek, Ont., DTM is a Canadian flexographic printing and converting industries sales and service representative that serves the flexo market across Canada. The DTM team has over 70 years of combined hands-on technical flexo experience.

“Companies are looking for technologies with added features, capable of handling high-definition plates, and expanded gamut technology, but at faster speeds with no bounce…[and] this is where SOMA really has an advantage for our customers,” said DTM president David McBeth. “More important and applicable to us, SOMA has invested a lot of resources to strengthen its presence in North America. They have been building a North American operations infrastructure and have partnered with MacDermid to build a one-of-a-kind, global innovation center designed to help the flexo and packaging industries explore groundbreaking solutions. And they have been partnering with sales teams, like DTM Flexo, who have strong reputations within the market.”