Five ProAmpac facilities attain SQF food-quality certifications

Five additional manufacturing plants owned and operated by flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac – including a Canadian facility – have been certified to the Safe Quality Food (SQF) program, a global farm-to-fork initiative recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service organizations as one of the most rigorous and comprehensive food safety and quality standards in the world.

The five newly SQF-certified ProAmpac facilities are Richmond, Quebec City; Appleton, Wis.; Cary, Ill.; Rochester, N.Y.; and Wrightstown, Wis.

Eighteen ProAmpac facilities now hold SQF certification issued through the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

“These SQF achievements are just one part of our commitment to business continuity, ensuring standard quality and production redundancy across multiple facilities. If an interruption occurs in one region, ProAmpac is positioned to continue supplying from a facility in another area,” Robert Manning, vice president of quality, said in a news release. “To become an SQF certified site, each facility’s cross-disciplinary Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) team worked together for months, enlisting help and buy-in from all plant employees, as well people in other facilities and various corporate functions.”

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, ProAmpac operates 36 sites globally, with nearly 4,800 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries.