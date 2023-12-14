Fiji Water transitions to 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles in Canada

The move replaces nearly 70 per cent of Fiji Water's bottle volume worldwide with recycled material.

In what it calls “a significant step towards reducing plastic waste,” beverage supplier Fiji Water is transitioning its 500 mL and 330 mL bottles to 100 per cent recycled plastic (rPET), in the Canadian markets starting Winter 2023.

The move replaces nearly 70 per cent of Fiji Water’s bottle volume worldwide with recycled material, company officials said, and the firm is committed to transitioning its entire bottle portfolio to rPET by 2025.

“In our transition to recycled plastic, we aim to make a truly meaningful and lasting impact,” said Wai Mei Lee, vice president of international, Fiji Water. “In using recycled plastic, we give new life to existing materials while maintaining [a] great taste, look, and quality”.

In addition to introducing 100 per cent rPET bottles, Fiji Water has also invested about $2.97 million in energy efficiency initiatives on the Fijian islands, which includes the use of microturbine energy generation and adopting low-sulphur fuel standards for shipping, reducing sulphur oxide emissions.

Fiji Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu, in the Fiji islands, and is said to be the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the U.S. The company’s water is available in 330 mL, 500 mL, 700 mL, 1 L, and 1.5 L bottle sizes.