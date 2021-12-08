Fifteen new partners join Canada Plastics Pact

On the heels of issuing its shared action plan in October, the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP), a multi-stakeholder, industry-led, cross-value chain collaboration platform created early this year to tackle the nation’s plastic waste and pollution problem, has added 15 new partners.

The new partners include consumer goods organizations, provincial and municipal governments, resin producers, recyclers, a bio-based plastics startup, one of Canada’s largest waste management companies, a new non-profit producer responsibility organization, and non-profit organizations from across the country.

Among these are materials supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. and cleantech company Enerkem, which are joining as the two inaugural “Knowledge Partners”, tasked with providing professional, technical and commercial systems knowledge that CPP officials say is “critical” to achieving its targets.

The new Signatory Partners of the CPP are erthos; FGF Brands; GFL Environmental Inc., Kwik Lok, Nature’s Touch; Primo Water North America – Canada; and Reckitt Benckiser Canada; in addition, the new “Implementation Partners” of the CPP are Circular Economy Leadership Canada (CELC); Circular Materials; City of Toronto; CSA Group; Government of British Columbia; and Pollution Probe.

The CPP has doubled in size since it launched in January 2021, and now has 81 partners – taken together, they account for over a third of the plastics packaging in the market nationally, CPP said.

“With these new partners, the organizations representing the entire value chain are contributing to the collaborative action under the CPP that will result in addressing plastic packaging waste,” said CPP managing director George Roter. “These partners bring a range of expertise, from the chemistry and production processes of new and recycled plastic, to the management of collection and recovery that will allow for the building of a truly circular economy for plastic packaging.”