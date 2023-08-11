Feds want input on proposed food-contact packaging legislation

The government is proposing to develop a Pollution Prevention Planning Notice (P2 Notice) for plastic packaging that comes into direct contact with food.

Canada’s federal government is looking for public input on proposed legislation to regulate plastic packaging that comes into direct contact with food.

The input is being requested from now until Aug. 23, 2023.

The feds are proposing to develop a “Pollution Prevention Planning Notice” (P2 Notice) for such packaging, also referred to as primary food plastic packaging. The P2 Notice would require Canada’s largest grocery retailers to prepare and implement a pollution prevention plan to meet targets to reduce, reuse, and redesign primary food plastic packaging, including recycled content targets. “This builds on efforts and commitments by grocers and food brands to reduce plastic waste and shift away from single-use and difficult-to-recycle plastics toward a circular economy,” government officials said in a statement.

Plastic food packaging makes up approximately one-third of all plastic packaging in Canada, the government noted, with a significant amount of that intended for single use. Examples include bottles of juice, produce bags, yogurt containers, and meat trays.

The P2 Notice would also include targets to increase the sale of products within reuse-refill systems, concentrated products, and products free of plastic packaging. “Together, the P2 Notice and the proposed Recycled Content and Labelling for Plastic Products Regulations, which are targeted for publication before the end of 2023, would reduce the overall threat of harm posed by plastic items in the environment,” officials said.

“Until Aug. 30, grocery retailers, stakeholders, interested partners, and Canadians are invited to comment on the consultation document for the development of the P2 Notice,” they said. “Comments received will help develop a Proposed Notice to be published later this year.”

Comments can be made by visiting this link.