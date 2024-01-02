Feds seeking input on ‘Plastics Registry’

The Registry will be used as a tool to monitor and track plastic on the Canadian market from the time it's produced to its end of life.

Canada’s federal government has launched a consultation on the creation of what it calls the “Federal Plastics Registry,” which they say will be used as a tool to monitor and track plastic from the time it’s produced to its end of life.

In a Jan. 2 statement, government officials said the Registry would require producers to report annually on the quantity and types of plastic they place on the Canadian market, how that plastic moves through the economy, and how it’s managed at end of life. The Registry would collect information to help monitor plastic in the economy over time. The government would use this information to measure progress toward what it calls “zero plastic waste”.

“The Government of Canada will continue to work collaboratively with its partners to advance its comprehensive zero plastic waste agenda at home and abroad,” the statement said. “This includes continued work with provinces and territories through the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) to implement the Canada-wide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste and Action Plan. The Registry would support the Action Plan commitment to develop and maintain national plastics economy data.”

The consultation is open to Canadians and all interested parties until Feb. 13, 2024, at this link.