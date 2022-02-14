Feds proposing minimum recycled content requirements for some plastic manufactured items

In a bid to increase the recycled content in some plastic products and packaging to at least 50 per cent by 2030, Canada’s federal government has launched what it calls “a consultation process” on the development of new regulations that will set minimum percentage recycled content requirements for certain items made of plastic.

In a Feb. 11 statement, the government said the proposed regulations would reduce the amount of plastic entering landfills and the environment “by strengthening demand for recycled plastics.”

“This will drive improvements to recycling systems and product design, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote a circular economy for plastics,” the statement added.

Canadians and other stakeholders – including manufacturers and importers of plastic packaging, brand owners, and recyclers – can comment, before March 14, 2022, on proposed measures that would set minimum recycled content requirements for certain plastic manufactured items. The government has not yet identified the product scope of the new regulations.

The government is targeting publication of proposed regulations by the end of 2022.

Information on how to participate with comments is available at this link.