Feds invest in Ontario injection molder Kumi Canada

The company is receiving $2 million from FedDev Ontario to expand its facility, install new equipment, increase production capacity, and create new jobs.

March 8, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Automotive
Injection molder Kumi Canada is one of two Ontario manufacturers receiving a combined total of $3.9 million from the federal government to scale up and automate processes.

Bradford, Ont.-based Kumi is receiving $2 million to expand its facility by 60,000 square feet, install advanced energy-efficient equipment, increase production capacity by 40 per cent, and create 60 new jobs. The company molds and assembles products for the automotive sector, and has been recognized as a top supplier to Honda.

The funding is being supplied through FedDev Ontario, along with an additional $15.7 million in private sector investment.

A second manufacturing firm, York Metal Products, a metal fabricator, will use $1.9 million in FedDev Ontario support and an additional $10.8 million in private sector investment to purchase advanced automation and robotic equipment.

