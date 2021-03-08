Feds invest in Ontario injection molder Kumi Canada

Injection molder Kumi Canada is one of two Ontario manufacturers receiving a combined total of $3.9 million from the federal government to scale up and automate processes.

Bradford, Ont.-based Kumi is receiving $2 million to expand its facility by 60,000 square feet, install advanced energy-efficient equipment, increase production capacity by 40 per cent, and create 60 new jobs. The company molds and assembles products for the automotive sector, and has been recognized as a top supplier to Honda.

The funding is being supplied through FedDev Ontario, along with an additional $15.7 million in private sector investment.

A second manufacturing firm, York Metal Products, a metal fabricator, will use $1.9 million in FedDev Ontario support and an additional $10.8 million in private sector investment to purchase advanced automation and robotic equipment.