Feds invest $7.8 million in three Ontario plastics product makers

The federal government is investing a total of $7.8 million in three plastics product makers in Southern Ontario, to help them scale up and increase capacity during the pandemic.

The investment in the three manufacturers is being made through the FedDev Ontario program, and will create 116 skilled jobs and maintain 30 more in the York Region.

Mélanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages and minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, made the announcement Aug. 25 alongside Francesco Sorbara, member of parliament for Vaughan-Woodbridge.

“These three projects build on our region’s role as a pillar for manufacturing and innovation,” said Sorbara in a statement. “As our economy recovers, it is reassuring to see local companies not only remaining productive, but expand opportunities for residents in York Region.”

The three companies receiving funding are:

Vision Profile Extrusions manufactures the world’s third-most produced synthetic polymer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) for use in the installation of windows and doors, primarily for construction. The Woodbridge-based company is a member of the Vision Group of Companies, with more than 970 employees in Canada. With a $2.3-million repayable contribution from FedDev Ontario, Vision Profile Extrusions will be able to adopt leading-edge processes, integrating first-in-Canada and first-in-industry capabilities in robotics and automation.

This will allow the company to increase capacity of its PVC processing line, strengthening its position in key export markets including the United States and Latin America.

Through this project, Vision Profile Extrusions expects to create 36 skilled jobs and maintain 30 jobs in Woodbridge.

Axiom Group is in the plastic injection molding and moldmaking industry, and has operated in Aurora for over 30 years. The company was an early adopter of manufacturing and automation technologies to increase productivity.

A $4.5-million repayable contribution from FedDev Ontario will allow the company to automate and digitize its processes to improve its Industry 4.0-enabled facilities, and will help Axiom increase its capacity to develop high-tech molding for leading automakers, as well as enhance and expand its development, design and quality control capabilities. Through this project, Axiom expects to create 60 skilled jobs in Aurora.

DuROCK is a manufacturer of polymer and cement products for exterior insulation finish systems (EIFS), specialty coatings for floors and walls, and specialty interior and design finishes. The Woodbridge-area company has a patent-pending non-combustible EIFS solution on the market: the PUCCS NC.

With a $1-million repayable contribution from FedDev Ontario, DuROCK will establish a new manufacturing facility, allowing the company to produce 2,000 PUCC-ROCK boards per day in order to meet the growing demand for this technology. As pandemic-related restrictions ease, DuROCK’s increased capacity will allow the company to take advantage of new infrastructure and retrofitting projects, particularly those requiring energy-efficient and non-combustible solutions. Through this project, 20 skilled jobs will be created in Woodbridge.