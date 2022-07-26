Feds consulting on new rules for recyclability and composting to reduce plastic waste

The government has launched two consultations to develop rules for recyclability and compostability labelling, and to establish a federal plastics registry for producers of plastic products.

Canada’s federal government has launched two consultations to develop rules for recyclability and compostability labelling, and to establish a federal plastics registry for producers of plastic products.

The new labelling rules would prohibit the use of the chasing-arrows symbol and other recyclability claims on plastic products unless at least 80 per cent of Canadians have access to recycling systems that accept and have reliable end markets for these products. “Without these features, plastic products cannot be reprocessed and reintroduced to the market as part of a circular economy,” the Environment and Climate Change department said in a July 25 statement. Labelling rules would also regulate the use of terms such as “compostable” and “biodegradable” on plastic products, requiring them to be certified by a third-party organization.

“The new proposed regulations would also include rules requiring minimum levels of recycled plastic in certain products, on which the Government recently concluded consultations,” the statement continued.

The federal government also said it is to developing a registry that would collect data on the life cycle of plastics in Canada. “The registry would support the provinces and territories that are making plastic producers responsible for their plastic waste by requiring companies to report on the quantity of plastic products they place on the Canadian market and how these products are diverted from landfills at the end of their lives,” the statement said.

Until October 7, 2022, partners, stakeholders, and the public are invited to comment on the discussion papers for the development of labelling rules and the federal plastic registry. A draft regulatory text for labelling rules is targeted for publication as early as mid-2023.

“Far too many plastics end up in our landfills, our waterways, on our streets, and in our environment,” said Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “We must find a way to recirculate plastics in our economy. That means improving outcomes at each stage in the recycling process, and helping consumers understand labelling rules so that plastics are used multiple times. We also need better data collection, and rules for responsible producers that are consistent, comprehensive, and transparent.”