FedDev Ontario invests in Yves Landry Foundation

SMEs in southern Ontario in the manufacturing sector can receive up to $100,000 to upskill and train their workforce to adopt green manufacturing solutions.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) has invested up to $4 million for the Yves Landry Foundation (YLF) to help deliver the Achieving Innovation and Manufacturing Excellence Green Initiative (AIME Green).

Through the initiative, SMEs in southern Ontario in the manufacturing sector can receive up to $100,000 to upskill and train their workforce to adopt green manufacturing solutions. Eligible SMEs will have access to tailored training programs that support the adoption of new technology, green processes, or procedures.

“When we invest in Canadian manufacturers and the organizations that support them, like the Yves Landry Foundation, we increase Canada’s potential and grow the economy,” said The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the FedDev Ontario. “[This] investment will bolster Canada’s path to be a global leader in cleaner and greener manufacturing while creating good jobs across southern Ontario.”

The YLF supports 36 SMEs to create 400 jobs, and to maintain 1,050 jobs in the manufacturing sector across southern Ontario.

“We are thrilled that the Federal Economic Development Agency of Southern Ontario has entrusted us with this important initiative. We have a long-standing history of supporting the manufacturing sector,” said Karyn Brearley, executive director, YLF. “It is essential that SME’s manufacture products that use processes and products which reduce harmful environmental impacts, conserve energy and our precious natural resources using earth-friendly materials that are safe for employees, communities, and consumers. And this can only be achieved by having a highly qualified workforce. We are very pleased the government continues to support our AIME programming.”

For more information and to apply by March 31, visit the AIME Green webpage.