Canadian Plastics

Fanuc head Michael Cicco to give NPE2024 opening keynote address

Canadian Plastics   

Canadian Plastics Robots & Automation

Cicco will discuss robotics and automation advancements and human-machine collaboration.

Michael Cicco. Photo Credit: Plastics Industry Association/NPE

The Plastics Industry Association, sponsor of the upcoming NPE2024 trade show in Orlando, Fla., has announced that Michael Cicco, president and CEO of robotic automation supplier Fanuc America Corp., will serve as the show’s opening keynote speaker.

Cicco will address how robotics and automation advancements are revolutionizing the plastics industry and explore the future of human-machine collaboration, in a session entitled “Unlocking the Potential: Robotics, AI and Automation in the New Tech Era.”

Cicco leads all of Fanuc’s operations in North and South America, while also serving as a member of the board of directors of Fanuc Corp. He joined Fanuc in 1999.

His keynote address will take place on Monday, May 6, at 8:00am, at the Chapin Theater at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla.

Advertisement

NPE2024, the leading plastics trade show in the Americas, takes place at the OCCC from May 6-10.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
First NPE2024 keynote speaker selected
New CEO, chairman for Fanuc America
Fanuc to build new Michigan facility
Fanuc marks production of 500,000th robot