Fanuc head Michael Cicco to give NPE2024 opening keynote address

The Plastics Industry Association, sponsor of the upcoming NPE2024 trade show in Orlando, Fla., has announced that Michael Cicco, president and CEO of robotic automation supplier Fanuc America Corp., will serve as the show’s opening keynote speaker.

Cicco will address how robotics and automation advancements are revolutionizing the plastics industry and explore the future of human-machine collaboration, in a session entitled “Unlocking the Potential: Robotics, AI and Automation in the New Tech Era.”

Cicco leads all of Fanuc’s operations in North and South America, while also serving as a member of the board of directors of Fanuc Corp. He joined Fanuc in 1999.

His keynote address will take place on Monday, May 6, at 8:00am, at the Chapin Theater at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla.

NPE2024, the leading plastics trade show in the Americas, takes place at the OCCC from May 6-10.