Extruder Pexco acquires Enflo LLC

Enflo extrudes cylinders/tubes and sheets, tape and extruded rods and tubing, and has a manufacturing plant in New Brunswick.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) products molder Enflo LLC, which has a Canadian manufacturing plant in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, has been acquired by specialty extruder Pexco LLC for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Bristol, Conn., Enflo was founded in 1954 and makes a wide range of PTFE shapes including molded cylinders/tubes and sheets, tape and extruded rods and tubing in standard and custom sizes. The company’s products are used in a variety of markets including semiconductors, aerospace and defense, bridge construction, life science and industrial as well as in crucial valve, gasket, and pump applications.

“This acquisition aligns nicely with [our] strategic growth plan,” Pexco CEO Sam Patel said in a Sept. 6 news release. “Enflo represents a significant step forward as we continue to build high-performance polymer capabilities.”

Enflo CEO Mark Lamoureaux said that joining Pexco “will help us expand the geographic and industry reach of the PTFE solutions we provide.”

Pexco is based in Atlanta, Ga., and operates multiple plants across the U.S. and Mexico. It extrudes pipe, profile, and tubing for a range of custom applications, including the specialty industrial, fluid-handling, lighting, traffic safety, fence, and electrical insulation industries.