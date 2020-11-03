EPS packaging supplier Aqua-Pak Industries names Josh Plamondon as CEO

Aqua-Pak Industries Ltd., an expanded polystyrene (EPS) product manufacturer headquartered in Surrey, B.C., has named Josh Plamondon as its new CEO.

Plamondon began his career at Aqua-Pak in 2006, earned a degree in Business Administration and his CPA designation while working full time, and has been the general manager since 2012.

“This is a very exciting time for our business as we continue to grow while delivering exceptional value to our customers for almost 40 years,” company president Hubert Kustermann said. “I am confident that Josh will take over the helm of our group of companies with passion and enthusiasm in this time of rapid change.”

Aqua-Pak and its subsidiaries Airfoam Industries Ltd. and Noboco Styro Containers Ltd. are designers and manufacturers of EPS packaging and insulation solutions. In 1986 Aqua-Pak developed insulated shipping containers for transporting fresh and live seafood packaging. Over the years Aqua-Pak added packaging solutions for medical, pharmaceutical, and valuable goods and a wide variety of construction, OEM, and horticulture solutions. The company has three ISO-certified manufacturing plants in B.C. and contract-manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe.