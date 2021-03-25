ePac Flexible Packaging expands into Toronto

Pouches and rollstock supplier ePac Flexible Packaging is opening its second Canadian facility in the Greater Toronto Area.

In a news release, the global packaging maker said it has begun accepting orders, with fulfillment handled by ePac Vancouver until the Toronto manufacturing facility opens in June, 2021.

ePac Toronto is a joint venture between Smartpak Holdings and ePac Holdings, and will be located at 209 Brunel Road, Mississauga, Ont.

The Toronto facility will be ePac’s 19th plant to become operational in locations across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Indonesia.

ePac is said to be the first company created based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the Indigo 20000. “This technology platform enables the company to provide fast time to market, economical short and medium run length jobs, customization, and the ability to order to demand to avoid costly inventory and obsolescence,” company officials said.