Engel’s made-in-China Wintec injection molding machines now available in Canada

May 9, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Austria-based injection molding machine maker Engel is bringing its made-in-China Wintec machines to the Canadian market for the first time.

Designed for high-volume, single-component injection molding, Wintec exhibited its hydraulic t-win and all-electric e-win machines at the NPE2018 trade show in Orlando, Fla.

Popular in the Asia/Pacific markets, certain models are now also available for delivery in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Engel introduced the all-electric e-win series in 2017. Engel is the 100 per cent owner of Wintec.

Wintec machines are suited for high-volume, single-component injection molding that may not require any special technologies but where quality and process consistency remain important, Engel said in a statement.

Developed in Europe, the machines are built in Changzhou, China.

And to meet anticipated strong demand for the machines in the Americas and elsewhere, the Wintec plant in China is undergoing a US$12 million expansion. By the end of 2019, production space will more than double and the number of employees will increase by more than 60 per cent, Engel said.

Wintec North America’s president Peter Auinger is based in York, Pa.