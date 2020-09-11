Emmerson Packaging adding jobs and equipment in Ontario, Nova Scotia

Canada-based flexible packaging supplier Emmerson Packaging has announced plans to invest $10 million this year in new equipment for its facilities in Amherst, N.S., and Belleville, Ont., in addition to the hiring of over 80 new employees.

In a statement, Emmerson officials noted that the new equipment was ordered prior to the pandemic to meet the needs of major brand owners across Canada and the U.S. The company’s sustainable packaging options have been especially popular lately, the statement added, and some of which have tripled in sales over the last year.

“We are fortunate to serve essential markets such as food, pet food and towel and tissue. Our teams in both locations have been working hard to keep up with elevated grocery store demands,” said Stephen Emmerson, president and CEO.

This year, the company has installed converting and support items such as anilox cleaners, plate-making equipment, a new high-speed slitter, and an additional Totani CT-60 pouch-making machine for the Belleville location. The company will be installing a new 10-colour Windmoeller & Hoelscher 50” NovoFlex printing press and a Windmoeller & Hoelscher Optimex film extruder at its Amherst location by the end of the year.

Headquartered in Amherst, Emmerson Packaging was recently named one of Canada’s Best Managed companies for the 11th straight year.