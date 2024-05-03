Canadian Plastics

DMS, Border Steel appoint new sales rep

Canadian Plastics   

Canadian Plastics Human Resources Moldmaking News Women in Manufacturing

Cara Owen is representing both companies in Michigan, and Border Steel in southwestern Ontario.

Cara Owen. Photo Credit: DMS

Diemould Service Co. (Canada) Ltd. and Border Steel Ltd. have appointed Cara Owen as the sales representative for both companies in Michigan, and for Border Steel in southwestern Ontario.

“Cara brings extensive industry and customer relationship experience to Border Steel and DMS,” DMS officials said in a statement.

Headquartered in Oldcastle, Ont., DMS makes multiple mold components, including pins, sleeves and plates. The firm also operates a U.S. office in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

Border Steel is a Windsor, Ont.-based manufacturing and service company that DMS acquired in March. Border Steel says it runs Canada’s largest Blanchard grinder, allowing the firm to process more parts at once and to quickly fulfill large grinding orders.

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
DMS buys grinding systems specialist Border Steel
Traffic consultant favors new bridge for Windsor border crossing
Surge in mold steel sales hints at economic recovery (December 14, 2001)
Study calls for new border crossing (November 06, 2003)