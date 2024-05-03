DMS, Border Steel appoint new sales rep

Cara Owen is representing both companies in Michigan, and Border Steel in southwestern Ontario.

Diemould Service Co. (Canada) Ltd. and Border Steel Ltd. have appointed Cara Owen as the sales representative for both companies in Michigan, and for Border Steel in southwestern Ontario.

“Cara brings extensive industry and customer relationship experience to Border Steel and DMS,” DMS officials said in a statement.

Headquartered in Oldcastle, Ont., DMS makes multiple mold components, including pins, sleeves and plates. The firm also operates a U.S. office in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

Border Steel is a Windsor, Ont.-based manufacturing and service company that DMS acquired in March. Border Steel says it runs Canada’s largest Blanchard grinder, allowing the firm to process more parts at once and to quickly fulfill large grinding orders.